Gordon Ramsay Eats Nasty Food to Avoid Revealing the Last Time He Pooped His Pants

Gordon Ramsay is used to whipping up creative dishes—but we're guessing chicken feet marinated in pickled pigs' feet juice has yet to make his menu.

The celebrity chef dished out and ate these kinds of grotesque meals while playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The rules of the game were simple: Ramsay and host James Corden took turns asking each other questions. If someone chose not to answer a question, he had to eat an item of the opponent's choosing. If he did answer the question, he could dodge the disgusting morsels entirely.

As the show's guest, Ramsay asked the first question—and he started off with a doozy. He asked the late-night host which of his three sponsored products does he not use: Chase Bank, Apple Music or Keurig. Corden remained mum and was forced to chew on a cow's tongue.

"Bon Appétit!" Ramsay yelled.

"I've eaten worse," Corden retorted. "I've eaten in a couple of your places."