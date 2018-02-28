Chris Hemsworth Shows His Kids Thor: Ragnarok: "The Brainwashing Has Begun"

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:00 AM
Chris Hemsworth finally decided to show his three children Thor: Ragnarok—and, as the 34-year-old actor joked with his Instagram followers Wednesday, "the brainwashing has begun." Hemsworth instructed his children to "soak it up," joking that he's now the "#fatheroftheyear."
Who could blame Hemsworth for "brainwashing" his children, considering he told E! News' Sibley Scoles last fall that the siblings were "wildly unimpressed" whenever they would visit him on the set of the Marvel Studios blockbuster last year. "They were like, 'This is so boring! We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't. You just pretend, and so we're going to wreck stuff,'" he said. "And that's what they did. They ran around and broke things."
To be fair, Hemsworth admitted, "If they see the movie and they see all the special effects, which make me look cool, then I'm the hero. But once they saw behind the curtain, it ruined it."
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
At the time, Hemsworth said they preferred another superhero: Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
"I love wonder Woman," the actor said. "Different universe...but that's OK."
Hemsworth will play Thor twice more—in Avengers: Infinity War (in theaters May 4) and the untitled Avengers sequel (in theaters May 3, 2019). "Contractually, right now—yeah, this is it," Hemsworth told USA Today one month ago. "I'm done. I won't be playing the character again."
After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi found themselves "throwing ideas around" for a possible fourth film. Whether that comes to fruition is ultimately up to Marvel Studios, he added, but "there is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Meghan Markle's Bond With Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Is "Togetherness at Its Finest"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!