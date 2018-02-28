Chris Hemsworth Shows His Kids Thor: Ragnarok: "The Brainwashing Has Begun"

Chris Hemsworth finally decided to show his three children Thor: Ragnarok—and, as the 34-year-old actor joked with his Instagram followers Wednesday, "the brainwashing has begun." Hemsworth instructed his children to "soak it up," joking that he's now the "#fatheroftheyear."

Who could blame Hemsworth for "brainwashing" his children, considering he told E! News' Sibley Scoles last fall that the siblings were "wildly unimpressed" whenever they would visit him on the set of the Marvel Studios blockbuster last year. "They were like, 'This is so boring! We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't. You just pretend, and so we're going to wreck stuff,'" he said. "And that's what they did. They ran around and broke things."

To be fair, Hemsworth admitted, "If they see the movie and they see all the special effects, which make me look cool, then I'm the hero. But once they saw behind the curtain, it ruined it."