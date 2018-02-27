Luann De Lesseps Debuts Her Cabaret Show! All the Details on Opening Night

It's time to give Luann de Lesseps the mic!

Tuesday night was a big night for the Real Housewives of New York City star who took center stage as her cabaret show #CountessAndFriends debuted.

Held at Feinstein's/54 Below in the Big Apple, the live event tells the story of Luann's "life in the fast lane" on several continents. Her journey provides hilarious stories, unique anecdotes and even some pop songs in her signature style.

From the initial sound of things, this show is exactly what Luann fans were hoping for and more.

The sold-out show featured close pals including ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay, Michelle Collins and Real Housewives of New York City stars Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon.