Luann De Lesseps Debuts Her Cabaret Show! All the Details on Opening Night

It's time to give Luann de Lesseps the mic!
Tuesday night was a big night for the Real Housewives of New York City star who took center stage as her cabaret show #CountessAndFriends debuted.
Held at Feinstein's/54 Below in the Big Apple, the live event tells the story of Luann's "life in the fast lane" on several continents. Her journey provides hilarious stories, unique anecdotes and even some pop songs in her signature style.
From the initial sound of things, this show is exactly what Luann fans were hoping for and more.
The sold-out show featured close pals including ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay and Real Housewives of New York City stars Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon.
Broadway stars Tony Yazbeck, Andrew Keenan Bolger and Laura Benanti were also expected to be part of the production that will also be performed March 8.
According to an eyewitness, Luann performed unique renditions of Queen's "Somebody to Love," Amy Winehouse's "Rehab" and The Beatles' "With a Little Help From my Friend."
She also addressed her decision to no longer drink, which she joked leaves her "exhausted." As for her arrest in Palm Beach, Luann also addressed the situation in a unique way.
"It's going to take a while to process all of this but right out of the gate, I can say I've learned one thing from the whole experience," she shared. "Everyone should memorize three phone numbers you would call if you go to jail. Think about it."
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Luann admitted that she had to take her recent legal situation into consideration when planning the performance.
"I can't avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach," the reality star shared with the publication. "I'm trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously. Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of."
"To know that the show was totally sold out and people are still trying to get tickets is a really great feeling," she added. "That I get to come back and have something creative to sink my teeth into has been really helpful for me, because it's been a rocky road, the past two years."
Fans can also look forward to a new song being released in the near future. Titled "Make It Part of the Dance," the track is apparently inspired by her infamous fall that occurred during a Real Housewives trip in Mexico.
Congratulations Luann on your big night!
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant