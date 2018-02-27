Storm Reid Reveals What She Learned From Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon

The actress, who is just 14-years-old, shared her thoughts on reaching fame at such a young age.

"I didn't envision it so early," Reid revealed. "I didn't think I would be 14, or 13 at the time, and be a lead in a role, but I think everything happens for a reason. I'm glad to be able to do something so amazing with so many amazing people and kind of just, put that message out there that we are enough and that we can do anything we put our minds to. So I feel like it's just great all-around."

And in regards to growing up in today's day-in-age, Reid has some sound advice for her fellow teens.

"I just feel like with growing up and having peer pressure, and what society wants you to be, and what you think you should do, I feel like it's really important to surround yourself around good, understanding, amazing people that actually love you for you," she said. "I feel like I have that, which I'm so thankful for, but not all teenagers or all young people have that. So I feel like that's why they feel like they have to conform or kind of do what society wants them to do or wants them to be."