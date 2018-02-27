Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling Reveal Everyday Tasks They Don't Do

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:30 PM
Was that Oprah you saw making a run to Starbucks the other day? It could have been!
The stars of A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and played a little game of "Do You?" and revealed which of them does their own grocery shopping, pumps their own gas and gets their own coffee.
In the sci-fi film, directed by Ava DuVernay, the trio of A-list ladies play three astral travelers, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, who have come to help Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her highly intelligent younger brother (Deric McCabe) and her new friend Calvin O'Keeffe (Levi Miller) find the siblings' astrophysicist father (Chris Pine), who is being held captive on a distant planet deep.
But what about Oprah, Reese and Mindy's off-duty time on earth? Check out the stars' hilarious reactions when asked about everyday tasks in the fun-filled game!
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Who Does Their Own Grocery Shopping?
-Reese: "I do."
-Mindy: I do. I enjoy it.
-Oprah: I do not.
Who Goes on Coffee Runs to Starbucks?
-Reese: [Raises hand]
-Oprah: Oh I do that too...I just went two days ago and the woman said, 'Name?' and I said, 'Oprah.' and she said, 'How do you spell that?' and I said,'O-P-R-A-H.'"
Who Drives Themselves Around Town?
Oprah: "Which town?
Mindy: "She lives in five places!"
Oprah: "It depends on which town...I drive myself around Santa Barbara. I drive myself around Maui. I drive myself around Telluride. I don't drive myself around L.A.—or New York."
Mindy: "I drive myself. I drive myself to set every day."
Oprah: "No! In the mornings with those early calls?"
Mindy: "Yeah."
Do You Walk Your Own Dog?
Reese: [Nods head]
Oprah: "Uhhh yeah!"
A Wrinkle in Time lands in theaters on March 9.
