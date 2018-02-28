Tyler Henry Confirms That Kristin Cavallari's Brother ''Didn't Intend to End His Life'' on Hollywood Medium Season Premiere

Sometimes a little closure is all we need.

In tonight's season three premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry was finally able to solve some of the mystery surrounding the unexpected death of Kristin Cavallari's brother, Mike.

"Did it get to a point where he got lost out there and couldn't find his way back to his car and his phone?" Kristin asked Tyler.

"He's having me acknowledge looking for a river, looking for a river," Tyler revealed. "There's this feeling of just not getting the chance to obviously do this to an area of population."

Despite all the confusion, Tyler was able to confirm that Mike never intended to end his life.

"I have no doubt in my mind based on all the details and validations that have came through today that he didn't intend to end his life," Tyler assured.

For Kristin and her parents who were watching in the next room, Tyler's validation allowed them to move on.