Anna Kournikova Wants to Work Out but Her Dogs Have Other Plans

  • By
    &

Feb. 27, 2018

Anna Kournikova is a master of multitasking and not getting distracted easily. 

The former tennis star shared a video of herself in her backyard as she was ready for a good sweat sesh. In the clip, we see her using a chair to help her with her workout while her dogs with Enrique Iglesias have other, other plans. The new mother of twins tries to stay focused while the pooches play behind her but she laughs for a minute and asks, "What's going on?"

She then centers herself and continues her workout with a smile on her face. 

The former tennis star and the "El Baño" singer welcomed twins, a boy, and a girl, in December. 

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017, in Miami. 

This news came as a surprise to many fans of the low-key couple, who managed to keep the pregnancy private for nine months! Anna, 36, and singer Enrique, 42, have been together for 16 years and are clearly very good at keeping their relationship very private.

Earlier this year, fans were even more surprised when the couple shared photos of their twins. 

"My sunshine," he captioned the touching photo with his newborn child. 

Shortly after, the former tennis star shared a different photo with the other twin baby along with the same caption, "My sunshine."

