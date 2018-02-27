Meet the Hot 18-Year-Old Royal Who's Taking the Modeling Industry by Storm

There's a brand new royal model in town, and by the looks of his likes on social media, people have already taken notice!

According to Denmark-based agency Scoop Models' Instagram account, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, recently signed a contact with the agency.

In a series of headshots, which were posted yesterday by the company, the model appears calm, cool, and collected while posing in a grey sweatshirt and jeans. The images are already flooding with comments regarding the 18-year-old's curly hair and good looks.

Nikolai, who walked the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, made his catwalk debut while dressed in the designer from head-to-toe.