EXCLUSIVE!

Ireland Baldwin Fulfills Childhood Dream With Nude Photo Spread for PETA

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ireland Basinger-Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, PETA

PETA

Ireland Baldwin is fur-free and proud. 

E! News has an exclusive look at the 22-year-old model's PETA campaign, which comes almost 25 years after her model mama Kim Basinger famously posed nude in support of the animal rights organization.

Ireland (whose father is actor Alec Baldwin) rocks nothing but her birthday suit in the black and white snapshot, as the phrase "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" covers her body parts. As the blond bombshell explains in an accompanying video, working with PETA was a lifelong goal for Ireland. 

"I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign so it's something I've aspired to do," she says. "Since I was a little girl I wanted to do something for PETA."

Photos

Famous Animal Rights Activists

Ireland is so passionate about the cause, in fact, that her modeling contract includes a clause saying she won't wear fur. "I didn't want that to be a part of my brand," she says. "I've had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I've actually told people to f--ck off."

The model hopes to educate others by partnering with PETA, saying, "Some people just really don't know. They really don't have the education... You're still buying cruelty and you're still advocating for it. To a fur maker and a fur farmer, an animal is just dollar signs." 

To hear more on Ireland's animal-loving perspective, check out the video above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ireland Baldwin , Animals , PETA , Apple News , Naked , Top Stories
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Camaraderie Takes Center Stage in Shades of Blue

Retta, The Tonight Show

Yes, Retta Performs Stand-Up at Her Friends' Artificial Insemination

Kevin Smith, Hospital

Kevin Smith Fights Back Tears While Reflecting on His Life After "Massive" Heart Attack

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

Stan Lee

Stan Lee Reveals He's Fighting Pneumonia at Age 95

The X-Files

Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Meghan Markle's Bond With Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Is "Togetherness at Its Finest"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -