Jennifer Lawrence Gets Real About Learning Ballet for Red Sparrow: “It Was Really Brutal"

When it comes to ballet, Jennifer Lawrence admits she's no dancing queen.

In an interview with E! News at the Red Sparrow premiere in NYC last night, the 27-year-old star revealed that she hasn't kept up with her formal dance training since the making of the movie.

"Oh absolutely not. No, I don't keep up with ballet," she said. "It was really brutal. I have so much respect for those athletes slash artists. It's amazing what they do, but as soon as I wrapped the ballet scene, I threw my shoes in the trash. Done."

In the film, Lawrence transforms herself into a ballerina for a six minute opening scene. The star trained with former New York City Ballet member, Kurt Froman, who also taught Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis for their 2010 film, Black Swan.