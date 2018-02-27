EXCLUSIVE!

Oprah Winfrey Reveals What Makes Her Such a Good Friend

Everyone wants to be BFFs with Oprah (well except for Donald Trump)—but what is about Lady O that makes her so good about being such a good friend?

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the media mogul at the premiere of her new film A Wrinkle in Time and chatted about friendship with the beloved celebrity, who plays Mrs. Which in the science-fiction flick.

When asked what makes her such a good friend, Oprah had this to say: "I am so supportive of whoever or whatever you want to do or be. I am just there for you. There is no competition." 

The former talk show host made it clear that being happy for a friend no matter how you are doing, a quality she has taken from her bestie Gayle King, is what keeps her friendships so strong.

"If I am your friend never a hint of jealousy. And the same thing with my friend Gayle," she said. "I've actually modeled being a friend after the friend that Gayle has been to me."

Gayle and Oprah's legendary friendship has lasted over 40 years—and has been chronicled over the years in magazines, TV shows and the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The 64-year-old icon couldn't help but continue to gush about her relationship with Gayle and how the CBS Morning News co-anchor has constantly inspired her to be a better friend and is never jealous of her newfound friendship with A Wrinkle in Time's director Ava DuVernay.

"I want to be the same friend to everyone that [Gayle's] been to me so that no matter what happens to you so and even if I ain't got no job and you got the best job, I am just so...happy for you!"

The personality continued, "I want my friends to soar...the sky isn't even the limit."

But that wasn't all Oprah had to say on the red carpet. When Zuri asked if O had some advice for her as she's was recently single for the first time in five years, the superstar said that this was the "best" time. 

"You get to make yourself the lover, the friend, the companion, the nurturer, the supporter that you would want." Oprah then said dating around and "dropping it like it's hot" is probably a good idea, but, "Then you need a period where you just come down to yourself and then when you are ready—he will show up."

Oprah always has the best advice!

A Wrinkle in Time, also starring Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, lands in theaters on March 9.

