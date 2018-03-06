Why The Arrangement's Megan Morrison Isn't Like Leah Remini in Taking Down The Institute

Art is definitely not imitating life in this case!

Since the premiere of The Arrangement, there has been a lot of talk about similarities between the show and real life events. This season, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is hell-bent on the takedown of The Institute for the Higher Mind.

Fans looking for conspiracy theories may try to compare Megan's battle with the institute to Leah Remini's experiences with Scientology, and her fight to expose those behind it. However, rest assured, this show is purely a work of fiction.

"Leah has that market cornered and she's going about it in a very specific way," series creator Jonathan Abrahams shared. "If anybody thinks that we're cribbing from Leah Remini, like, they're not watching the show."