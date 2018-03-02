EXCLUSIVE!

Will Kyle and Megan's Big Wedding Even Happen on The Arrangement Season 2? We'll Let Christine Evangelista Explain...

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will they or won't they? 

At the end of season one of The Arrangement, a lot was left up in the air about Megan (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle's (Josh Henderson) wedding. Since Megan is secretly planning the takedown of the Institute for the Higher Mind, and the one person that means the most to Kyle, it seems like an awkward time to get hitched. 

E! sat down with Christine and creator Jonathan Abrahams to see if this fairytale wedding will really take place. "The wedding planning in particular is kind of interesting that way, because there's just so many external factors that are beyond her control with it," Christine dished. "It's supposed to be this really magical, romantic experience and it's just not. It's this very mathematical thing—contractually obligated, right?"

Watch

Megan Morrison Is Making Her Own Rules on The Arrangement

The Arrangement, Christine Evangelista, Jonathan Abrahams

E!

Suffice to say, being forced into marrying a man who belongs to a program you despise doesn't get your marriage off to a great start. Although they can't dish too much, Jonathan did share that there will be a lot of questions that will finally be answered. 

"Will she have taken Terence down by then?" Jonathan teases. "It can end up in any number of ways, but that's probably what makes it fun I think." One thing is for sure, Megan is not going down without a fight. 

As for the tone of season two, there is still going to be an element of suspense when it comes to Megan and Kyle. "We did a major shift half way through...it was this sort of romantic love story, and it ended up this romantic thriller," Christine shared. No matter what happens, it's going to be worth the watch! 

Get all the juicy details in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , The Arrangement , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Weddings , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Drunk Alter Ego Named Gail

KUWTK 1419, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

The Big Sick: The True Love Story Behind the Oscar-Nominated Film

Katie Couric

Katie Couric Says She Faced "Gross" Sexism at Work

Jane Fonda, Book Club

Fifty Shades of Grey Spurs a Sexual Revolution in Book Club Trailer

Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin

Donald Trump Calls Out "Alex Baldwin" on Twitter and Alec Baldwin Fires Back

ESC: Octavia Spencer, Golden Globe Awards

Every Dress Octavia Spencer Has Worn on the Red Carpet This Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -