Will Kyle and Megan's Big Wedding Even Happen on The Arrangement Season 2? We'll Let Christine Evangelista Explain...

Suffice to say, being forced into marrying a man who belongs to a program you despise doesn't get your marriage off to a great start. Although they can't dish too much, Jonathan did share that there will be a lot of questions that will finally be answered.

"Will she have taken Terence down by then?" Jonathan teases. "It can end up in any number of ways, but that's probably what makes it fun I think." One thing is for sure, Megan is not going down without a fight.

As for the tone of season two, there is still going to be an element of suspense when it comes to Megan and Kyle. "We did a major shift half way through...it was this sort of romantic love story, and it ended up this romantic thriller," Christine shared. No matter what happens, it's going to be worth the watch!