Ava DuVernay and Elaine Welteroth to Be Honored at 30th Annual Gloria Awards

Three cheers for Ava DuVernay and Elaine Welteroth!

The Ms. Foundation for Women announced Wednesday morning that it will be honoring DuVernay, the director of A Wrinkle in Time, and Welteroth, Teen Vogue's former editor-in-chief, at the 30th Annual Gloria Awards: A Salute to Women of Vision, in New York City May 3.

"We are thrilled to announce the honorees for the 30th Annual Gloria Awards. Women of color are essential to our mission to advance equity and justice for all," said Teresa C. Younger, who has served as president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women since 2014. "It is fitting that this year's honorees are a group of brilliant black women whose innovation, leadership, and courage have moved this country closer to a just and inclusive democracy for all genders."