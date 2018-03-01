"Is Love Enough?" Watch Christine Evangelista Dish on the Fate of Megan and Kyle's Relationship on The Arrangement

What's next for Kygan on The Arrangement? Well, you're gonna have to watch to find out!

Christine Evangelista sat down with E! News where she dished on the fate of Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson)'s relationship now that she's back from the Institute for the Higher Mind's kidnapping. With a take down in her sights, it's hard to tell what will happen to the happy couple.

"She loves him, he loves her. Is love enough and is she willing to take him with her [take her with him] or does she have to leave him behind? I think there will be a point where she has to make that decision," Christine revealed exclusively to E!.