Uma Thurman Wants Justice for Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Assault

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 7:53 AM
Uma Thurman addressed her assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
After Seth Meyers congratulated the actress on her performance in the Broadway show The Parisian Woman, he applauded her for speaking out against the disgraced producer in an interview with The New York Times.
"Well, you've got to be a citizen and you can't leave people alone holding the bag of truth by themselves," she told the host. "There's no one I wish to get due process more than him."
Watch the video to see Thurman's full interview with Meyers and weigh in on Weinstein.
Earlier this month, Thurman told The New York Times Weinstein "attacked" her in his suite at the Savoy Hotel in London.
"It was such a bat to the head," she told the newspaper. "He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track."
Thurman claimed Weinstein sent her a bouquet of yellow roses after the alleged incident along with a note that read "You have great instincts."
In addition, she told the newspaper the two got into an argument over a script during a meeting in Weinstein's hotel room in Paris. She said that Weinstein, wearing a bathrobe, led her to a steam room. When Thurman asked Weinstein what he was doing, she claimed he became "very flustered and mad and he jumped and ran out."
In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for Weinstein said the two had a "strong relationship" but acknowledged that the producer made an "awkward pass" at her 25 years ago.
"Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets," the spokerson stated. "However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details. There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein's awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to 'why' Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together."
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Furthermore, Ilona Herman, a makeup artist, told The New York Times Thurman later told her that Weinstein threatened to derail the star's career.
In a statement to The New York Times, Weinstein denied through a spokesperson trying to threaten her prospects. He did acknowledge her accounts in the steam room and described their working relationship as "flirtatious and fun." The statement also said. "he immediately apologized."
In addition, Thurman claimed she told Quentin Tarantino about the Savoy incident and that he eventually confronted Weinstein. She said Weinstein later gave her a "half-assed apology."
While working with Tarantino and Weinstein on Kill Bill, Thurman said Tarantino pressured her into performing a car stunt for the film—one that left her with a "permanently damaged neck" and "screwed-up knees."
Thurman shared a video of her performing the stunt on Instagram earlier this month. While she described the incident as "negligent to the point of criminality," in the caption of the video, she also wrote that she did not think it was "with malicious intent." In addition, she wrote that Tarantino was "deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event." She also claimed he gave her the footage years later so she could expose it.
i post this clip to memorialize it?s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on
In an interview with Deadline, Tarantino described the incident as "one of the biggest regrets of my life."
However, Thurman also wrote that Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and Weinstein were "solely responsible" for the cover up of the footage.
"They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress," she wrote in part of the caption. "The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity."
In another statement to E! News, Weinstein's spokesperson said "Harvey had tremendous affection" for Thurman but that he denied the allegations.
"He did not give instructions to destroy the vehicle or orchestrate a cover-up and this is the first time he has learned that Ms. Thurman had any issues regarding the handling of her accident," part of the statement read. "In fact, she continued working with Mr. Weinstein on three more films, including The War with Grandpa, which was scheduled to be released this year."
The spokesperson added, "Ms. Thurman has reported in the past that that Mr. Weinstein personally came on set during the filming of the scene where she was being buried alive, concerned with her well-being, he demanded that they reconfigure the shot to her approval so that she felt more comfortable. We understand that members of the production team have stated to individuals in the media that Mr. Weinstein had nothing to do with the aftermath of the crash. Mr. Weinstein wishes Ms. Thurman would have spoken to him at the time to express her concerns and would like for her to provide any additional details so that he can assist in closing and repairing this chapter of her life."
In a statement to E! News, Bender also said he "deeply regret that Uma suffered the pain she has;" however, the Kill Bill producer also said he "never hid anything from Uma or anyone else" and that he didn't participate in "any cover up of any kind"—adding that he "never would."
