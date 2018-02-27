Jennifer Lawrence Calls Harvey Weinstein a "Horrible Ass Boil"

Colbert said it was unfortunate that Weinstein "dragged" her "into his pile of s--t," but Lawrence said she's used to it. "Everybody does," she laughed, "but I'm very lucky and happy!"

Last week, Lawrence blasted Weinstein's legal tactics. "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop. For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions," she told E! News in a statement. "Time's up."

Weinstein's rep later said he "acknowledges the valuable input" Lawrence and Streep "have contributed to this conversation" and apologized for involving them in the class action lawsuit.