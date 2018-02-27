Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With a Special Dedication to His Son Billy

Cue the waterworks!

If there's anyone we can count on for a good cry these days, it's Jimmy Kimmel. This year's Oscars host has taken viewers along one emotional ride in the past 12 months after revealing last May that his son Billy was born with genetic heart disease that required immediate surgeries.

The late-night host has since made several emotional pleas on his show in the name of beneficial health care reform for all and raising money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He's also delivered heartfelt monologues in the wake of several of the year's tragedies, including the most recent shooting in Parkland, Fla. In the process, he's shed many tears.

"It's embarrassing to me. I try not to cry," Kimmel told DeGeneres."I pinch my hand."

Well, the self-admitted "crier" was in for yet another emotional surprise—this time a happy one!—when the daytime host revealed she had a special secret up her sleeve.