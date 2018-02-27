Kelly Clarkson Sings a Google Translated Version of "Stronger"—and It's Hilarious

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We bet you've never heard Kelly Clarkson sing "Stronger" like this! 

The American Idol winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and sang a few songs with the host that had been transcribed via Google Translate. However, it looks like the lyrics got lost in translation. 

For instance, Jimmy Fallon opted to sing "Feel It Still" by Portugal The Man, which translated to "Live in a Boat." So instead of singing "Ooh woo! I'm a rebel just for kicks, now. I've been feeling it since 1966, now," the host sang, "Your wood, I have not picked it up yet. I was angry because he was about 60."

Similarly, Clarkson performed a version of "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," which translated to "Too Strong (If You Don't Kill It)." So instead of singing "What doesn't kill you makes a fighter, footsteps even lighter," The Voice judge sang "If you don't kill it offer a bribe. My legs are increasing."

However, the grand finale came when Clarkson and Fallon sang a duet of Sonny and Cher's hit "I Got You Babe," which translated to "I Have Your Child." 

"That's so creepy!" Clarkson said after their performance. 

Watch the video to see the hilarious number. 

The Voice Season 14 Premiere: 6 Times Kelly Clarkson Totally Stole the Show

Clarkson isn't the first one to sing a few Google Translate songs on The Tonight Show. Rebel Wilson also performed a number of hilariously translated Christmas carols in December and Anne Hathaway sang a few pop songs back in 2017.

To see Clarkson judge other people's singing skills, tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kelly Clarkson , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show ,
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With a Special Dedication to His Son Billy

Jennifer Lawrence, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Lawrence Calls Harvey Weinstein a "Horrible Ass Boil"

ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

Justin Sylvester, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Brings Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester to Tears While Connecting to His Late Friend: Watch the Emotional Video

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick

The Bachelor's Jason and Molly Mesnick Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage

Jim Parsons, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Gives Jim Parsons Some Comfort About His Father's Death: "The Important Thing Is to Know It Was Quick"

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian 208, Chad, Allison

Khloe Kardashian Meets a Revenge Body Couple With Two Very Different Goals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -