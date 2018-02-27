Jennifer Lawrence Defends Getting Naked in Red Sparrow After Photo Hack: "One Is My Choice"

Lawrence then references the photo hack, telling the publication, "My biggest fear was that people would say, 'Oh, how can you complain about the hack if you're going to get nude anyway?'"

She then shares the major difference between the two, "One is my choice." Lawrence then adds that with the decision, "I got something back that was taken from me, and it also felt normal."

Though she was still nervous about filming the scenes, Red Sparrow director Frances Lawrence, who worked with the actress on three Hunger Games movies, helped make her more comfortable.

"He looked me right in the eyes like I had clothes on and then all of a sudden I was like, 'Oh, O.K., it's just like I have clothes on.' Everybody here is professional. You're still at work. One look just made me comfortable. It didn't make me feel naked," Lawrence explains.

A lot of the crew on Red Sparrow had also worked on Hunger Games, "They all knew me since I was a baby." And Lawrence shares with VF that after they wrapped filming on the nude scenes she teased the crew, "I hope you guys feel creepy."