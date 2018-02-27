Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

KELLY NYLAND/AFP/Getty Images
by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:05 AM
You can't get Mandy Moore -status skin in a day.
But using face serums regularly helps!
While applying a cream or moisturizer works, there are still many who skip on hydrating serums or face oils, which not only adds luminosity to a red carpet visage but helps slow down the signs of aging with continual use. During award season, it's a step celeb makeup artists make sure to not miss.
Full transparency: Celebs have their favorite products, and the ones worn during award shows are typically used because of some endorsement deal negotiated by the beauty brands. Those, however, are not always mutually exclusive.
A great beauty look is all about skin-care prep. And just in case you were curious about what serums celebs use to get red-carpet-ready, keep scrolling. Fair warning: These picks will cost you.
"To give [her] skin a luminous finish and a hint of color to even out any imperfections, I mixed in a few pumps of Vita Liberata's Self Tanning Anti Age Serum into moisturizer and then evenly applied it evenly to the skin and into their neck and their décolletage! This helps the skin to look plump and firm while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," said makeup artist Allan Avendano, who did Vanessa and Sarah Hyland for the Golden Globes after-parties. "I also use this on myself and it's a great trick for men to look sun-kissed without using a foundation or powder bronzer."
SJP's makeup artist Leslie Lopez wanted to use minimal foundation at the Golden Globes, only applying a sheer formula where needed instead of on the full face. To do this, she had to make sure the skin was well hydrated.
Makeup artist Carissa Ferreri brightened up the actress' entire face with a bold lip and dewy skin.
For the Grammys, makeup artist Jessica Smalls created a 2018 interpretation of Twiggy's signature look by first creating a radiant foundation and then statement eyes.
At the 2018 SAG Awards, makeup artist Jenn Streicher created a look that focused on the eyes after she prepped Mandy's luminous skin, of course.
For the 2018 BAFTAs, on behalf of Dior, makeup artist Lucy Halperin wanted to create an edgy look to balance out Kate's decadent dress.
