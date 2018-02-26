NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak's Racially Charged Lawsuit "A Big Fat Lie"

by Lindsay Farber | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:44 PM
NeNe Leakes isn't holding back when it comes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
While stopping by E!'s Daily Pop today, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she has yet to hear from Zolciak-Biermann's lawyer regarding a supposed lawsuit.
In case you missed it, back in October Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist trash" after the 21-year-old shot a video allegedly taken inside Leakes' house of a bug crawling on the floor.
In an interview with E! following the incident, Zolciak-Biermann revealed, "I've hired a legal counsel at this point. I don't take this lightly. It's one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Well, Leakes says she hasn't been made aware of any such lawsuit.
"Listen. Every time Kim opens her mouth, it's most of the time, at least eighty percent of the time, a big fat lie," Leakes revealed today. "No lawyer has ever contacted me about a lawsuit dealing with Kim. She's gone out everywhere saying she has a lawsuit. Well, they need to contact me at some point, don't you think?"
When the show's co-host Morgan Stewart asked if Leakes has a place in her heart for Zolciak-Biermann despite their feud, she made her answer loud and clear.
"No, let me explain," she said. "I do have a golden heart, which is why I have agreed to be in situations with Kim so many times. This season when I came back to the show, my heart was very open to Kim. I wanted us to have a good time. Every time I was around her, I made sure to compliment her to make her comfortable. She never brought good energy, she was always very mean."
She continued, "I need everyone to understand, Kim does not want to be friends with me. She wants to be the bigger person and see, the two of us together, I get attention and you're never going to be bigger than me, child. Just go on somewhere."
"I harbor no bad feelings towards Kim," Leakes said. "I just have nothing to do with her. She's not going to be in my life, I don't even want to speak to her."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
