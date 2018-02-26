Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:39 PM
This is the news so many fans didn't want to hear.
Close to one month after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced on Teen Mom OG that they were expecting baby No. 3, viewers of the series got some sad news.
On tonight's all-new episode, Catelynn revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.
"I feel like maybe it just wasn't the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands," she shared with a producer after confirming the news during a doctor visit. "If they weren't around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I'm sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it's like I don't want to live another day like this, you know?"
While she initially appeared strong, Catelynn couldn't help but get emotional when chatting with her husband.
"You'd be super proud of me today. I have, like, the anxiety and I've been working through it. I walked outside, I just kept talking to myself, saying, 'You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong. You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong,'" Catelynn explained through tears. Tyler added, "That's good, honey, because you are beautiful and smart and strong. You are. You really are, honey."
MTV
Earlier in the show, Tyler opened up to producer Kerthy about the moment he found out about Catelynn's miscarriage.
"We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there's nothing you can really do, so it felt very similar to Carly," he explained. "I mean, Carly's a little different, because we have to—we get to see her every year, but it's a loss, and you feel it. Like, I feel like you process it as a loss. So I guess it's something I didn't really understand before."
If that news wasn't emotional enough, cameras also rolled on tonight's episode as Catelynn headed to the airport to enter treatment.
"I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today," she said through tears while on the phone with Tyler's mom Kim. "As of right now, [I'm going] for 30 days."
Fast-forward to today where Catelynn remains in a six-week program to work on her trauma and getting on different medications. Seeking professional help, however, won't prevent her from attending the Teen Mom OG reunion taping at the beginning of the month in New York City.
"As hard as it is to watch this...I'm just so proud of my wife for being strong enough to not give up on her life," Tyler shared on Twitter Sunday night. "She comes home in 5 days & I can't wait to hold her in my arms again & just show her without words, what safety, security, & unconditional love feels like."
We're sending Tyler and Catelynn all our best wishes!
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help.
Watch Oprah Winfrey Hilariously Reveal That She Doesn't Pump Her Own Gas: "I Wouldn't Know What to Do!"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!