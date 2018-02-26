Charlize Theron Admits To Being a “Wake-and-Baker” During Younger Years

Charlize Theron has no problem admitting that she used to be a stoner.

In an exclusive junket interview with E! News, we caught up with the 42-year-old actress and her Gringo co-star, David Oyelowo, who told us all about her history with weed.

"I was a wake-and-baker for most of my life," she said of her past.

"Do you remember your first time?" E!'s Sibley Scoles asked.

"Yeah, I was older. I didn't really mess around with anything until I was much older," Theron said. "But I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else. My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early thirties I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that's no good."