Oscars 2018 Is Almost Here! Remember the Biggest Transformations From Past Nominees and Winners

The Academy can't resist a dramatic transformation!

Whether it's going completely meta for role, or pushing the human body's limits with an extreme physical alteration, there's almost always at least one actor or actress recognized at the Oscars for taking their performances to the next level. (See Gary Oldman's 2018 Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.)

From Charlize Theron's transformation from red carpet queen to serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, to Tom Hanks' withering figure in Cast Away, Hollywood isn't afraid to take offscreen risks for an onscreen payoff.

