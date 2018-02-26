Ava DuVernay Introduced Oprah Winfrey to Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Her Reaction Was Priceless

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 5:08 PM
Ava DuVernay is sharing her "favorite" thing about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey.
The A Wrinkle in Time director sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles and dished about introducing her pal Oprah to "normal" things, like GIFs and Auntie Anne's Pretzels.
"One day I came in and I was like, 'This pretzel is so good,'" Ava recalled telling Oprah. "She's like, 'Oh my God this pretzel is incredible! What chef? What bakery?"
Ava then shared with Oprah that the pretzels are called Auntie Anne's Pretzels and that you can get them at the mall or while at the airport.
"I was like, 'Yeah so like regular people have to walk through an airport to get to the flights, usually,'" Ava recalled. "I love it because her eyes light up...like new things."
Ava also shared that she stays in touch with the Wrinkle in Time cast via their group text.
So do they use emojis or GIFs in the group chat? "More GIFs," Ava shared, before revealing how she taught Oprah how to use them.
Take a look at the videos above to see Ava talk about her friendship with Oprah and how she taught her about GIFs! Plus, see Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw talk about their high school days!
A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9.
