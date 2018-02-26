Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives Daughter Brielle a Handgun for 21st Birthday: ''I'm Scared!''

Brielle Biermann is armed and 21!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is celebrating her daughter's birthday in a big way... by gifting her with her very own handgun. In a video shared by TMZ, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star presents the rose gold firearm to an admittedly "scared" Brielle.

"Oh my god, literally what am I going to do with this? I'm scared. I'm not gonna touch it," Brielle says. Kim responds, "You're moving out so it's time you figure it out... It's a very special one for you. It's rose gold."

After ringing in the big 2-1 with friends in Miami over the weekend, Brielle returned home to a family celebration complete with balloons, cake and plenty of presents.