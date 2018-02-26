Prince Harry Shows Support for Victims of Youth Violence Before Reuniting With Meghan Markle

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince Harry is starting off his week by doing some more good!

E! News has learned the royal family member attended a roundtable discussion with organizations and young people working in the field of youth violence in the U.K.

"This afternoon's visit was an opportunity for Prince Harry to continue to learn more about the important work being carried out by organizations working to support young people in areas affected by youth violence," a Kensington Palace aide shared with E! News. "This follows a recent visit to Reprezent in Brixton and is an issue he has worked on with partners from the Royal Foundation in Nottingham and which will continue to be an area he will focus on in his official work."

During the engagement, Prince Harry chatted with a number of young leaders including Jamal Khan who tweeted a photo with the Prince.

 

Photos

Prince Harry Channels His Inner Kid

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

The visits took place in London's North Woolwich neighborhood at the Fight for Peace Center, an organization that uses boxing and martial arts combined with education and personal development to help support young people (specifically men) in communities affected by crime and violence. Organizers help to create new opportunities for them and offer support for existing opportunities.

Prince Harry's latest engagement comes just two days before he is set to join Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum.

Under the theme "Making a Difference Together," the event will showcase the programs run or initiated by The Royal Foundation and will include a number of delegates who have been involved in key projects.

As for Meghan, she will formally become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation after her wedding to Prince Harry this spring.

And for those who have yet to mark it in their calendars, it's not too late! Meghan and Prince Harry will say "I Do" on May 19, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Prince Harry , Do-Gooder , London , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives Daughter Brielle a Handgun for 21st Birthday: ''I'm Scared!''

Oprah, Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling Do Errands?!

Necessary Realness: The Celeb Hair Switch-Up

Jennifer Lawrence Is Friends With All Her Ex-Boyfriends

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Pregnant

He Will Be Loved: How Adam Levine Went From Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

Jenelle Evans, Nathan Griffith

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reacts to Ex Nathan Griffith's Arrest

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Still Dating Despite Split Reports

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -