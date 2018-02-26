Princess Diana's Niece Kitty Spencer Walks in Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 3:27 PM

Princess Diana, Lady Kitty Spencer

She's following in her aunt's fashionable footsteps!

Lady Kitty Spencer, the 27-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana, strutted her stuff down the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's "Secrets & Diamonds" show in Milan on Sunday.

The model, who is the daughter of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, was featured heavily in the eveningwear-only presentation, which occurred 14 hours before the fashion house's prêt-à-porter show.

The presentation was modeled by royal millennial Brits including, Ladies Violet, Alice, and Eliza Manners, Bee Beardsworth, Daisy Maybe and Maddi Waterhouse, Suki's little sister. The women will be seated front row at the designers' show on Monday.

During the glittering event, the social media star, who has amassed 68,000 followers, shared many Instagram images with both the models and the brand's designers Stefano Gabbana and Dominco Dolce.

The Brit, who is a first cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, wrote, "Congratulations to two men who do everything with such kindness and love  Today's #DGFashionDevotion show was an unforgettable experience @dolcegabbana. You are geniuses and your creativity knows no bounds  #DGFamily."

Spencer is also the star of Dolce and Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign.

Kitty's beauty (and her fascinator) caught the world's attention at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.

What will she wear to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding? Click back here on May 19 to find out! 

 

