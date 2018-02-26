Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Still Dating Despite Split Reports

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are still very much a couple.

Despite reports alleging the Fargo co-stars had gone their separate ways, E! News has learned they are still together.

News of Ewan and Mary Elizabeth's romantic involvement became public last October when they were photographed kissing during an intimate dinner date in London. McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis had separated five months prior, and the actor filed for divorce in January 2018.

Mavrakis called the divorce "disappointing and upsetting" in an interview with The Sun on Sunday, adding, "but my main concern is our four children are OK."