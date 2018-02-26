Stacey Dash Running for Congress in California

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 3:15 PM

Stacey Dash

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stacey Dash is running for Congress.

The Clueless actress filed paperwork on Monday to run for Congress in California's 44th Congressional District. In the filing, Dash states her intent to run as a republican and lists her campaign website, dashtodc.com.

Dash is seeking to challenge Rep. Nanette Barragán, a democrat who currently holds the district seat. The district includes parts of South Los Angeles as well as the Los Angeles Harbor region.

The actress and political commentator tweeted about possibly running for political office in early February. "A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?" Dash tweeted on February 9.

BET Zings Stacey Dash Following Controversial Comments: Can We Get Our Check Back for The Game?

A day later, Dash shared, "In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think."

On February 22, Dash hinted at her filing, writing to her Twitter followers that "things are taking shape" and "soon."

On Monday afternoon, she tweeted, "Formal statements coming. For those mocking for the district I live in...open your minds. It's time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people. I live in the 44th unlike some who don't live in their districts. Thank you to those who offered their support."

Dash also added, "Come to my account for the straight news. Formal statements coming."

What do you think about Dash running for Congress? Sound off in the comments!

