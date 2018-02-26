EXCLUSIVE!

Alicia Silverstone and Husband Christopher Jarecki Split

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki have officially separated, E! News can exclusively report. 

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Silverstone's rep shared in a statement. 

Silverstone and Jarecki share one child together, 6-year-old son Bear Blue Jarecki

The now-exes wed in 2005 at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, Calif. In 2011, Silverstone gave birth to their first child together. 

Photos

Most Surprising Celeb Breakups

Jarecki, known for his work as the lead singer of punk band S.T.U.N.last appeared on Silverstone's social media page in July 2017. Aside from sharing tidbits about their eco-friendly lifestyle on her blog The Kind Life, the 41-year-old 90s star has kept most details of her marriage and life at home extremely private. 

The actress is starring in Paramount Network's upcoming series American Woman and recently acted in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alicia Silverstone , Couples , Exclusives , Apple News , Breakups , Divorces , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Riverdale Prom

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' Tips for Prom

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey Says He's ''Finally Off the Hook'' After Oscars' Best Picture Mix-Up

Erin Lim, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VOTE NOW! Dress Our Host for the Oscars Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Chicago West

Kim Kardashian, Nursery

Inside Chicago West's Lavish Nursery: See-Through Cribs, Cloud Gliders and More

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart, SAG Awards

Eric Dane Responds to Rebecca Gayheart's Filing for Divorce

Nick Pendergrast, Heather Yerrid

Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid Welcomed Twins 2 Months Early

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -