Ross Mathews Cannot Contain His Feelings About Playing Celebrity Big Brother With Omarosa

Ross Mathews may have won second place and the $25,000 favorite houseguest prize, but he also succeeded at one other important task in the Celebrity Big Brother house: getting the White House scoop from Omarosa.

The TV personality was named runner-up to Broadway star Marissa Jaret-Winokur in last night's finale, which also saw the eviction of reality TV legend Omarosa Manigault.

Several times throughout the season, Ross was shown sitting down with Omarosa and getting her to spill some shocking (or not-so-shocking) anecdotes about her time as an aide in the Trump administration, which Mathews says he felt was basically his job.