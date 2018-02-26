Jennifer Lawrence Talks Ex Darren Aronofsky And Addresses Those Chris Pratt Rumors

Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Jennifer Lawrence still loves her ex, Darren Aronofsky.
During a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she first fell for the 49-year-old filmmaker, whom she split with back in November, while he was pitching her for the movie, Mother.
"He flew in, pitched me, left," Lawrence shared of their initial meeting. "The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, he's hot."
She continued, "I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy that's called sexual tension.' He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me."
TheImageDirect.com
"And how long did it last?" Maron asked.
"I mean, if we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, ‘It's been like, six months!' I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years."
"And then it went away?"
Lawrence confessed, "No, I still love him very much."
"But you're not in love?"
"Oh my god. I don't want to talk about this anymore! I'm oversharing."
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
And on the topic of exes, Maron asked of Lawrence's relationships with her former boyfriends.
"I'm friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah," she said. "I have a theory. I think it's because I'm blunt. I don't think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying, it's just honesty. Everybody's a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend."
"Did any of them break your heart?" Maron asked.
"No, broke other stuff. I didn't mean it like that!" She laughed, "I meant like, confidence."
"No broken hearts though?"
"My heart breaks," Lawrence said. "Every time I go through a breakup, it's not like my heart isn't broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that's also the secret. I'm attracted to good people."
And while the star got real about her actual relationships with Maron, Lawrence got equally as honest in an interview with KIIS FM today, where she finally addressed those pesky 2016 rumors about her and her Passengers co-star, Chris Pratt.
"I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That's a good one…" she said, when asked about the weirdest rumors she's heard about herself.
"I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, [shouting] 'Jennifer Lawrence!' And I was like, 'What the...what, I'm in Montreal two years later.'"
Thank you, Jennifer, for your always refreshing honesty!