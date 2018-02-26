Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Cosby Dead at 44

Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa Cosby has passed away at the age of 44.

TMZ reports that Ensa died on Friday, February 23 in Massachusetts. The cause of death is currently unknown but the site reports that Ensa had "significant medical issues" in the past, possibly relating to her kidney.

A Cosby rep asked to keep the family in prayers at this time.

Ensa had once worked alongside her father Bill in the past, she appeared on The Cosby Show in 1989 as a girl at a party. The season six episode Ensa appeared in was entitled, "I'm 'In' with the 'In' Crowd."

Ensa had been a big supporter of her dad over the years, standing up for him amid his legal battles.