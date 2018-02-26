Sofia Richie's Travel Essential Keeps Her From Breaking Out

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Must do Monday, Sofia Richie

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Between the recycled air on the plane and stresses of traveling, getting to your romantic getaway or girls trip can get in the way of glowing skin.

Sofia Richie, a model with a near-perfect complexion and plenty of foreign trips with Scott Disick under her belt, has a solution.

"I fly with grape seed oil on my skin," she told E! News. "I would break out really bad."

The 19-year-old star revealed that after working years in the industry, applying this facial oil is the best beauty hack that she's learned from the pros. Although she didn't reveal the source, grape seed oil has built a solid reputation for its abundance of vitamin E and antioxidants. And, since it's lighter than jojoba and coconut oils, it works well for oily skin.

Photos

Cindy Crawford's Go-To Beauty Products

With her travel advice, you can either purchase 100% grape seed oil (like this one from SheaMoisture), or you can opt for a grape seed oil-based product, like Tracee Ellis Ross' favorite, Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, or the Divine Oil from Caudalie.

"It's the only thing that keeps my skin hydrated and doesn't break me out" she told us.

In addition to this must-have, Lionel Richie's daughter revealed another product that she can't be without: rose water.

"I use a rose water spray that I carry in my purse," she said before sharing all of her beauty must-haves.

Either way, if it will give you the glowing skin you need for that epic beach photo, it's worth a shot. Right?

Additional reporting by Amanda Williams

RELATED ARTICLE: Sofia Richie Uses This $4 Lip Balm Under Her Eyes

RELATED ARTICLE: Kelly Rowland's Skin-Care Expert Reveals the Solution to Dry Skin

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Must-Do Mondays
Latest News
ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

Emily Ratajkowski

All the Details on Emily Ratajkowski's $200 Bridal Pantsuit From Zara

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Masters the Red Carpet Twirl and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Sofia Richie, Issey Miyake

Sofia Richie Uses This $4 Lip Balm Under Her Eyes

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Why Victoria Beckham and Other Stars Don't Wash Their Jeans

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Gigi Hadid Carried a Puppy Down Tod's Runway and It Was Adorable

ESC: Emma Roberts

Why Emma Roberts and More Love GymShark, the Viral Athleisure Brand

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -