Ivanka Trump Calls Question About Donald's Alleged Sexual Misconduct "Inappropriate"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 10:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ivanka Trump didn't hold back when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump

After NBC News' Peter Alexander asked the assistant to the president if she believed her father's accusers, Ivanka said the question was "inappropriate."

"I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it," she said in a sneak peek of the interview that aired during Monday's episode of Today. "I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters."

Ivanka then said she believed her father's denial of the accusations.

"I believe my father. I know my father," she said. "So, I think I have that right as a daughter."

Remembering Ivanka Trump's Life Before Things Got Complicated

More than a dozen women have accused the president of inappropriate behavior. Back in December, three women—Samantha HolveyJessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks—spoke about their allegations of sexual misconduct on Megyn Kelly Today.

A White House spokesperson denied the claims.

 "These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year's campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory," a White House spokesperson said. "The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them."

Donald also denied sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign. In October, Summer Zervos accused Donald of unwanted sexual advances, including kissing her and "thrusting his genitals." That same month, Donald was heard making his "grab ‘em by the p--y" comment to Billy Bush.

"Nothing ever happened with any of these women," Trump tweeted on Oct. 15. "Totally made up nonsense to steal the election. Nobody has more respect for women than me!"

Watch the video to hear Ivanka's comment.

(E! and NBC News are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Ivanka Trump , Donald Trump
Latest News
Ensa Cosby, Erika Cosby, Evin Cosby

Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Cosby Dead at 44

The Voice

See The Voice's New Block Button in Action Ahead of the Season 14 Premiere

Katy Perry, Kick Ash Bash

Katy Perry Surprises Montecito Mudslide Victims at Charity Concert

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Dress Up for "Scooby-Doo" Party

Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence

ESC: Must do Monday, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's Travel Essential Keeps Her From Breaking Out

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, Celebrity Big Brother

Marissa Jaret Winokur Sounds Off on Her Celebrity Big Brother Win and "Embarrassing" Her Super-Fan Son

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -