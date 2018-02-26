Ivanka Trump Calls Question About Donald's Alleged Sexual Misconduct "Inappropriate"

Ivanka Trump didn't hold back when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump.

After NBC News' Peter Alexander asked the assistant to the president if she believed her father's accusers, Ivanka said the question was "inappropriate."

"I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it," she said in a sneak peek of the interview that aired during Monday's episode of Today. "I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters."

Ivanka then said she believed her father's denial of the accusations.

"I believe my father. I know my father," she said. "So, I think I have that right as a daughter."