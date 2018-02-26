Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett and More Stars Attend American Black Film Festival Honors: See the Red Carpet Fashion

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 10:36 AM

The American Black Film Festival Honors took place in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday evening.

Tiffany Haddish, Angelina Basset, Omari Hardwick and Armie Hammer were among the stars in attendance at the event over the weekend. During the ceremony, Regina Hall took the stage to present Tiffany with the Rising Star honor. While Armie also took the stage to present Omari with the Distinguished ABFF Alumni honor.

Before heading inside to the ceremony, the stars hit the red carpet to strike a pose for the cameras. Let's check out all of the red carpet fashion at the Sunday's award show below:

Photos

American Black Film Festival Honors: Red Carpet Fashion

Regina Hall, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Regina Hall

Regina Hall presented the Rising Star Award to Tiffany at the event. During her speech, she said that this year's Rising Star Award goes to someone who is "funny and frugal, we all know she don't go anywhere without her coupons in hand." 

Tiffany Haddish, American Black Film Festival Honors

Arnold Turner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

How gorgeous does Tiffany look in this Michael Costello dress? Tiffany received the Rising Star Award at the event and twerked her way onto the stage. She thanked Regina and said she taught her how to "wash her hair with vodka." 

Tiffany also gave a shout-out to Jordan Peele during her speech. "Jordan Peele thank you so much for giving me that job in Keanu, which I thought was gonna be a cartoon movie when I read the script (laughter). It turns out it was a real lIve action movie!"

She also shared that she is starting her own production company called She Ready productions.

 

Billy Dee Williams, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Billy Dee Williams

The actor received the Legacy Award at the event on Sunday.

Angela Bassett, American Black Film Festival Honors

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

The actress stunned on the red carpet in Mangishi Doll Spring 2018 ready to wear collection.

Tracee Ellis Ross, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross hit the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung ensemble on Sunday. Her TV show Black-ish tied with Insecure to win Television Show of the Year (Comedy) at the event.

Issa Rae, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

Issa Rae looked beautiful in this Oscar De La Renta dress at the event. When her show, Insecure, won for Television Show of the Year, Issa took the stage to accept and told the audience, "I had a lot of champagne because I didn't think I'd be up her."

Martin Lawrence, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Martin Lawrence

The actor and his Martin co-stars were honored at Sunday's event.

Lena Waithe, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

The Master of None star presented director Ava DuVernay with the Visionary Award at the ceremony. While on stage, Lena thanked Ava for giving her a job as a production assistant on 2010's I Will Follow.

Ava DuVernay, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

The A Wrinkle in Time director took the stage to accept the Visionary Award on Sunday. During her speech, she said of Lena she feels like you can make real friends in this industry.

Anika Noni Rose, Omari Hardwick, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Anika Noni Rose, Omari Hardwick

Power co-stars Anika Noni Rose and Omari Hardwick pose together on the red carpet. Omari was later presented the Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award.

Armie Hammer, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer

The Call Me By Your Name actor took the stage to present the Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award to Omari Hardwick in these plaid pants. During his speech, Armie said Omari will make you feel "lazy and incompetent" because he's the "hardest working dude."

Ernie Hudson, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ernie Hudson

"A terrific night @ABFFHonors w/ Denzel Washington, @LilRel4 @orayo & brilliant director Bill Duke. Great group!" Ernie tweeted Sunday.

Bianca Lawson, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bianca Lawson

Bianca's show Queen Sugar won the award for Television Show of the Year (Drama).

John Singleton, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

John Singleton

The Snowfall executive producer is photographed at the event on Sunday.

Dennis Haysbert, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dennis Haysbert

The Reverie actor is photographed on the red carpet at Sunday's event.

Jay Ellis, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jay Ellis

Jay's show Insecure won Television Show of the Year (Comedy) at the ceremony.

Yvonne Orji, American Black Film Festival Honors

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Yvonne Orji

Insecure star Yvonne looks beautiful in this green dress on the red carpet.

