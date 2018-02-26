Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty Is Engaged

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 10:23 AM
Brant Daugherty is not lying—he's getting hitched!
The Pretty Little Liars alum popped the question to his girlfriend, actress Kim Hidalgo, and she happily said yes. The excited couple announced the special news on social media after the overseas proposal earlier in the month.
"So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me!" the actor revealed on Instagram. "More importantly, she said yes. Now she's stuck with me forever. Sucker."
Hidalgo offered an equally cheeky comment on her account, writing, "Ok @brantdaugherty, I'll marry you."
A post shared by Brant Daugherty (@brantdaugherty) on
The Fifty Shades Freed star and his off-screen leading lady first popped up together on social media in October 2016 and have been posing together ever since. The jet-setting pair have celebrated a variety of occasions together as a pair, including their 1-year anniversary last October.
"D--n she's lucky to have me. And I'm lucky she knows that I'm joking when I say that. Thanks for putting up with my ego for an entire year. Here's to another trip around the sun together. Happy anniversary," the groom-to-be penned to his gal at the time.
Now, these two are preparing for a different kind of trip—down the aisle. Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs.
