Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty Is Engaged

Brant Daugherty is not lying—he's getting hitched!

The Pretty Little Liars alum popped the question to his girlfriend, actress Kim Hidalgo, and she happily said yes. The excited couple announced the special news on social media after the overseas proposal earlier in the month.

"So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me!" the actor revealed on Instagram. "More importantly, she said yes. Now she's stuck with me forever. Sucker."

Hidalgo offered an equally cheeky comment on her account, writing, "Ok @brantdaugherty, I'll marry you."