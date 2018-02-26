Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 7:09 AM

To have and to hold nine years later. 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Hollywood romance has certainly withstood the test of time. The football star and supermodel reached their ninth wedding anniversary on Monday and celebrated with fans by sharing a few never-before-seen photos of their private nuptials nearly a decade ago in 2009.  

In the two photos posted by the husband and wife, we see the couple embracing in kisses at the altar, one seemingly moments after "I do." It was on this day nine years ago that the two first became Mr. and Mrs. in a low-key church ceremony in Santa Monica. 

 

"We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect," Brady told GQ back in 2009. "We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there."

The couple followed up the understated event with a slightly larger celebration in Costa Rica two months later. 

Two children together—Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5—four Super Bowls and countless runways later, the couple's romance is still holding strong. 

"What a ride this past 9 years have been," Bündchen penned to her husband on Instagram. "I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito!"

"Live, Laugh, Love.....and I Love You!" Brady added on social media. "Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!"

Happy Anniversary you two! 

