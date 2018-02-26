Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

To have and to hold nine years later.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Hollywood romance has certainly withstood the test of time. The football star and supermodel reached their ninth wedding anniversary on Monday and celebrated with fans by sharing a few never-before-seen photos of their private nuptials nearly a decade ago in 2009.

In the two photos posted by the husband and wife, we see the couple embracing in kisses at the altar, one seemingly moments after "I do." It was on this day nine years ago that the two first became Mr. and Mrs. in a low-key church ceremony in Santa Monica.