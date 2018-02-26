Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence

Heather Locklear has been arrested for felony domestic violence, E! News confirms.

The incident occurred Sunday night. Deputies responded to a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., at 10:27 p.m. after Locklear's brother called to say the actress and her boyfriend had been fighting. Police observed that her boyfriend had a visible mark, and when officers tried to put her in custody, she "became combative, flailing, kicking and struck three deputies," TMZ said. As a result, she was also arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

The actress was then handcuffed and taken to the hospital for evaluation. She was booked at 1:03 a.m. Monday and released at 5:48 a.m. after posting bail. A court date is set for March 13.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's rep and the police department for additional comment.