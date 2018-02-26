Britney Spears Jokingly Compares the Hollywood Beauty Awards to the Oscars

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears made a rare red carpet appearance to attend the Hollywood Beauty Awards Sunday. Hosted at Avalon Hollywood in L.A., the 36-year-old "Slumber Party" singer showed up to collect the award for her Fantasy in Bloom perfume, which was named Fragrance of the Year.

Revlon's EVP of Global Fragrances, Ron Rolleston, presented Spears with the award.

"I adore Ron. He's like my grandfather. I just friggin' love him. I want to thank Ron and the team at Revlon. It's always great working with you to bring our ideas, like Fantasy in Bloom, and all our fragrances to life," said Spears, who sparkled in two different mini-dresses at the event. "When I was getting ready this evening, my sons were like, 'Mom, are you going to the Oscars?' I said, 'Well, it's kind of like the Oscars, and I won the biggest award there.' They were jumping up and down, and I felt really proud—but they were just ready to get my ass out of the house!"

"Anyways, I also want to thank the Hollywood Beauty Awards for this amazing honor," the "Make Me..." singer continued. "Thank you so much and I am so excited to be working with [you on] all the new projects. HBA, shall I tell my sons we have a date for this time next year?" (In the last 14 years, the singer has released over 20 perfumes, grossing several billion dollars.)

Photos

Britney Spears' Best Looks

Britney Spears

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Here is the complete list of Hollywood Beauty Awards honorees and winners:

Rick Baker Makeup Award

Anthony Nguyen

Sarah Tanno – WINNER

Matthew VanLeeuwen

Tym Buacharern Makeup Award

Carola Gonzalez – WINNER

Sir John

Eva Kim

Gail Ryan Hairstyling Award

Claude Baruk – WINNER

Riawna Capri – WINNER

Caile Noble

Camille Friend Hairstyling Award

Cesar Ramirez

Takisha Sturdivant-Drew

Johnny Wright – WINNER

Douglas Kirkland Photography Award

Eric Charbonneau – WINNER

Frazer Harrison

Katy Winn

Ellen Mirojnick Styling Award

Robért Behar

Monica Rose

Marina Toybina – WINNER

Honorees

Outstanding Achievement in Special Effects Makeup: Rick Baker

Outstanding Achievement in Makeup: Tym Shutchai Buacharern

Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling: Gail Ryan

Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling: Camille Friend

Outstanding Achievement in Photography: Douglas Kirkland

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design and Styling: Ellen Mirojnick

Special Honorees

Fragrance of the Year – Britney Spears for Fantasy Britney Spears in Bloom

The Gentleman Award – Smokey Robinson

Timeless Beauty Award – Jane Seymour

New Beauty Award – Kirstin Maldonado, Olivia Holt, Tinashe

Product of the Year –Beth Stavola for CBD For Life

The Breakthrough Award – Desire Fragrances, Inc. for Lamborghini "Invincible"

The Breakthrough Award – Christine Ko for Moira Cosmetics

Beauty Enhancement Award – Dr. Babak Azizzadeh

The Innovation Award – Tamim Hamid for Theradome

Special Recognition – Helen Woodward Animal Center

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Oscars By The Numbers, Wochit

Breaking Down the 2018 Oscars By the Numbers: History-Making Nominees, Second-Time Hosts and More

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Oscars 2018: When and How to Watch

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Vote for the Most Iconic Oscars Looks of All Time!

Josh Duhamel Explains What "Unsolved" Is Really About

Mary J. Blige, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

2018 Oscars Performers Include Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige and Common

Angelina Jolie

Designers Rule the Oscars Red Carpet: Vote for Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior's Best Dresses Ever!

Maluma, Univision, Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina

All of the Fashion at 2018 Premio Lo Nuestro

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -