Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence After Jennifer Aniston Split

You can't go wrong with puppies...

Justin Theroux has broken his social media silence after announcing his shocking split from Jennifer Anistonlast week and he did it in an unusual, albeit adorable way—by posting a bunch of photos with a slew of too-cute pit bull puppies on Sunday.

Sharing a plethora of puppy pics from the Austin Pets Alive shelter, the newly single star, who appears to be in Austin, Texas, wrote on his Instagram, "Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em... Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!"

The animal advocate hashtagged the post, "#selenagomez."

Since the news broke, neither Justin nor Jennifer have made any official public appearances and laid low. Both have tried to keep away from the public eye. At the last minute, the 46-year-old Leftovers actor cancelled an appearance on the Late Show on Feb. 20.