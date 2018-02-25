Arie Luyendyk Jr. Had the Best Tweets During The Bachelor's Women Tell All—Look Away, Krystal!

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 7:08 PM

Breaking news: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is funny.

OK, so if you've been watching his season at The Bachelor you might be questioning our sanity and/or definition of funny. But trust us, the ABC hit franchise's current leading man has a sense of humor, and he showed it off on Twitter during Sunday's airing of his season's Women Tell All taping.

He made snarky comments on Krystal Nielson (she who infamously called him "needled--k" in never-aired-until-now footage), as well as made self-deprecating comments about his less-than-amazing conversations this season. Here are some highlights from his live-tweet during the east coast airing. 

He's been biting his tongue about Krystal all season long!

He made fun of his inability to form complete sentences during his season!

He was sincere when he needed to be!

He made fun of the franchise's former contestants obsession with Instagram spon-con!

He could laugh at his Kissing Bandit nickname!

He knows what the night is really about!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

