Arie Luyendyk Jr. Had the Best Tweets During The Bachelor's Women Tell All—Look Away, Krystal!

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Breaking news: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is funny.

OK, so if you've been watching his season at The Bachelor you might be questioning our sanity and/or definition of funny. But trust us, the ABC hit franchise's current leading man has a sense of humor, and he showed it off on Twitter during Sunday's airing of his season's Women Tell All taping.

He made snarky comments on Krystal Nielson (she who infamously called him "needled--k" in never-aired-until-now footage), as well as made self-deprecating comments about his less-than-amazing conversations this season. Here are some highlights from his live-tweet during the east coast airing. 

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

He's been biting his tongue about Krystal all season long!

He made fun of his inability to form complete sentences during his season!

He was sincere when he needed to be!

He made fun of the franchise's former contestants obsession with Instagram spon-con!

He could laugh at his Kissing Bandit nickname!

He knows what the night is really about!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
The Bachelor Women Tell All

The Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson Defends Calling Arie "Needled--k" in Shocking Never-Aired Footage

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's First-Ever Winner Revealed! Plus, Who Won America's Favorite Famous Houseguest?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian to Compete on Celebrity Family Feud Against Kris Jenner and Sisters

Sugar Bear

Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Daughter? Watch the Shocking DNA Results

Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Biological Daughter?

Wounded Love, Miray Daner, Boran Kuzum

TV's Top Couple 2018: The Winner Is...

Josh Duhamel Explains What "Unsolved" Is Really About

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -