Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Wig Out at Apollo's Scooby-Doo Birthday Party

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 6:40 PM

Jinkies! It's a party! 

What would super couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani do for a Scooby Snack? Throw an epic Scooby-Doo-themed fourth birthday bash for Gwen's youngest son, Apollo Rossdale—that's what!

The rocker mom and her country boy got all gussied up in Daphne Blake and Shaggy Rogers costumes on Sunday to get in character for the kiddo's epic birthday bash, complete with bouncy house, a puppet show, and plenty of Scooby-tastic fun.

Gwen, who is also mom to 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Zuma, took to Instagram to share a plethora of photos from the afternoon event.

The hands-on star seemed to enjoy playing dress up in the iconic purple dress, green scarf and red wig from the beloved cartoon, which has been running since 1969.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend of over two years certainly played his part as the goofy hippie, who is always hot on the trail of trouble (and, of course, Scooby Snacks).

From bouncy house to a classic puppet show and character appearances, take a look at how Gwen and Blake helped the 4-year-old and his friends celebrate his big day!

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Coupling Up

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got into character as Daphne and Shaggy from the beloved cartoon Scooby-Doo.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Wigging Out

Blake Shelton selected quite the wig to dress up as Shaggy.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Shaggy and Scoob

Much to Blake Shelton's delight, Scooby-Doo even made an appearance!

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Puppet Up

The birthday boy was treated to a puppet show via performers at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

He's Growing Up!

Apollo was all gussied up as Scooby-Doo at his Scooby-Doo-themed birthday party on Sunday.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Get Bouncy With It

The kid-tastic party featured a bounce house.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

A Clue!

Gwen was all about showing off her red wig and colorful ensemble at the soiree.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

All Smiles

The hands-on mom was wild about dressing up as Daphne at the fourth birthday party.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Kingston Cool

Looking like the little rocker her is, her oldest son Kingston was looking super cool at his little brothers's fourth birthday bash.

