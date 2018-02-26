The Bachelor's Krystal Nielson Reacts to Being Called a Sociopath (and the Other Women Say How They Really Feel About Her)

"She's the perfect TV villain."

Have truer words ever been spoken when it comes to The Bachelor's Krystal Nielson? From her very first raspy "Hiiii!" to her endless speeches, the personal trainer from San Diego became the topic of conversation during Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season and Sunday night's Women Tell All special largely focused on her actions on the show (and the ones that we're originally shown, but we'll get to that in a minute). While Krystal didn't seem to mind becoming Bachelor Mansion Enemy No. 1 in her quest to find love, she admitted to E! News that the response she's received from the public on social media has been difficult for her to deal with.

"I've never peen put in this position to be so publicly criticized for my actions and my character and it got to me," Krystal, 29, told us after the Women Tell All taping. "I took a month off of work after filming. I couldn't be who I needed to be for people to empower the because I was so disempowered myself. It was really tough."