9 Most Memorable Moments of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 4:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 Winter Olympics is about to come to a close...

Team USA has walked away with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, which amounts to 23 medals in total. Norway grabbed the most amount of medals, 14 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze.

While everyone loves a good medal count, it's what happened on the road to the podium—the trials, tribulations, failures, flubs and wins— that had the most people talking during the Games.

From Mirai Nagasu's history-making triple axel to Chloe Kim's "hangry" gold medal to Nathan Chen's roller coaster comeback on ice, the Winter Olympics had some majorly inspiring moments during the Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

U.S. men's curling team, 2018 Winter Olympics

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Men's Curling Victory

The U.S. men's curling team was down but not out. The team, led by John Shuster, played and won the first gold medal curling game ever to feature an American team. The U.S.'s victory over Sweden was quite the upset. 

Chris Mazdzer, 2018 Winter Olympics

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Chris Mazdzer's Comeback

Three-time Olympian luger Chris Mazdzer, who was in a career-worst slump, had the performance of a lifetime and won the first U.S. medal ever in men’s luge.

Red Gerard, 2018 Winter Olympics

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Team USA's First Gold

Red Gerard, a 17-year-old, became the first American to win gold at the 2018 Winter Games. He also made headlines for saying "Holy f--k" after grabbing gold.

Article continues below

U.S. women's hockey team, 2018 Winter Olympics

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

U.S. Women's Hockey Wins Gold

U.S. women's hockey clinched Olympic gold against rival Canada after a dramatic 3-2 shootout victory. It's been 20 years since the U.S. women's team won gold.

Figure skater Nathan Chen, PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games

Harry How/Getty Images

Nathan's Chen's Six Quads

After his rough performance in the men's short program, Olympic ice skating favorite (and previous contender) left it all on the ice when he landed a historic six quads during his free skate. The teen rallied to finish fifth overall, an impressive feat after his challenge short skate.

Aljona Savchenko, Bruno Massot, 2018 Winter Olympics

Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Aljona Savchenko's Gold

German team of Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot stole the show in pairs free skate and grabbed the gold medal. In her fifth Olympics, Savchenko and her new partner earned a 159.31, the highest score ever recorded in pairs free skate—and her first gold medal.

Article continues below

Jessie Diggins, Kikkan Randall, 2018 Winter Olympics

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Jesse Diggins and Kikkan Randall Won Gold

Jesse Diggins and Kikkan Randall won gold in the team sprint with a photo finish. The pair won the USA's first-ever women's cross-country medal in the sprint freestyle final—and subsequently tackled each other. Diggins skied over the finish line just 0.19 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Stina Nilsson. The medal was the first of any color for the U.S. in cross-country in 42 years.

Chloe Kim, Today Show, Eating

NBC

Chloe Kim's Gold Medal

The 17-year-old American blew away the competition when she performed scored of 98.25 out of 100 on her third run of the halfpipe. Of course her love of tweeting about ice cream and churros made fans "hangry" for more. 

Mirai Nagasu, Olympic Athletes

Atsushi Tomura - ISU/ISU via Getty Images

Mirai Nagasu's Triple Axel

The ice skater landed a triple axel when competing in the Figure Skating Team Event Ladies' Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Her history-making landing made her the first American woman ever to land the jump at the Games.

Article continues below

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Olympics , Top Stories , Top Stories , Johnny Weir
Latest News
The Bachelor Women Tell All

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Had the Best Tweets During The Bachelor's Women Tell All—Look Away, Krystal!

Khloe Kardashian, Ellen

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out the Sex of Her Baby on the KUWTK Season Finale: "I'm Shocked!"

The Bachelor Women Tell All

The Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson Defends Calling Arie "Needled--k" in Shocking Never-Aired Footage

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1418

See the Moment Khloe Kardashian Found Out Her Pregnancy Was Leaked to the Press on KUWTK

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's First-Ever Winner Revealed! Plus, Who Won America's Favorite Famous Houseguest?

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Wig Out at Apollo's Scooby-Doo Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen, Create & Cultivate

Chrissy Teigen Fears Suffering From Postpartum Depression With Son

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -